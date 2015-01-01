|
Eagle SR, Jain S, Sun X, Preszler J, McCrea MA, Giacino JT, Manley GT, Okonkwo DO, Nelson LD. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e1308540.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38148980
INTRODUCTION: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a heterogenous injury which can be difficult to characterize and manage. Using cross-sectional network analysis (NA) to conceptualize mTBI symptoms offers an innovative solution to identify how mTBI symptoms relate to each other. The centrality hypothesis of network theory posits that certain symptoms in a network are more relevant (central) or have above average influence over the rest of the network. However, no studies have used NA to characterize the interrelationships between symptoms in a cohort of patients who presented with mTBI to a U.S. Level 1 trauma center emergency department and how subacute central symptoms relate to long-term outcomes.
trauma; quality of life; mild traumatic brain injuries; network analysis; symptoms