|
Citation
|
Doerks F, Riedel L, Einfeldt AK, Windhagen H, Hurschler C, Jakubowitz E. Gait Posture 2023; 108: 264-269.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38150947
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Push-off during the terminal stance phase has a major impact on forward progression during walking. During this phase, the ground reaction force is applied to a small area under the forefoot. A better understanding of how single forefoot areas contribute to push-off peak in healthy subjects is needed to develop biomimetic orthopedic devices for forefoot amputees. RESEARCH QUESTION: What is the contribution of different forefoot sole areas to push-off peak as a function of speed and slope? METHODS: In this analytical study, 15 healthy subjects walked on a treadmill at different speeds (0.8 m/s; 1.2 m/s; 1.6 m/s; max. gait speed) without de-/inclination and on different slopes (-10°; -5°; 0°; 5°; 10°) with normal walking speed. The Novel Pedar-X System was used to measure vertical sole force. Push-off peak of the entire sole was determined and relative contributions of the areas under the hallux, first ray, and toes (I-V) were calculated and analyzed using separate repeated-measures ANOVA (α = 0.05).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forefoot amputation; Gait; Propulsion; Push-off peak; Toe function