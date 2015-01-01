Abstract

Reducing rates of depressive symptoms in older adults is a public health priority. Men's Sheds are a community organisation that may protect against depressive symptoms in older men. It is currently unclear how social anxiety and behavioural activation may relate to depressive symptoms for Men's Shed members. We employed a cross-sectional design to explore whether the relationships between social anxiety, behavioural activation and depressive symptoms were contingent upon Shed social network quality in a sample of 164 Men's Shed members. Conditional effects analysis found social anxiety (B = -0.08, p < 0.01) and behavioural activation's (B = 0.02, p < 0.001) relationships with depression to be contingent on Shed social network quality. Additionally, we found evidence for a conditional effect of social anxiety on the relationship between behavioural activation and depression (B = -0.03, p < 0.01) such that this relationship was stronger for those with higher levels of social anxiety. Our findings suggest that a strong social network within a Men's Shed weakens the association between social anxiety and depression, that the relationship between behavioural activation and depression is stronger in those with poorer Shed social networks, and that the relationship between behavioural activation and depression may be stronger for those with higher levels of social anxiety. We suggest that our findings contribute to increasing quantitative support for the mental health benefits of Men's Shed membership, highlight the potential importance of Shed social network quality and explore how social anxiety may affect the mental health outcomes for members.

Language: en