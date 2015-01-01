|
INTRODUCTION: Upon immersion in water, a cascade of physiological responses is evoked, which may result in drowning death. Although lifejackets are over 80% effective in preventing drowning, many people in lakeside fishing communities in Uganda shy away from wearing them because of active distrust in the quality of the lifejackets on the local market. No study has determined the veracity of these claims. This study determined the seaworthiness of lifejackets sold on landing sites on Lake Albert, Uganda.
Drowning; Effectiveness; Life-saving appliances; Personal Floatation Devices; Uganda