Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the factors associated with non-help-seeking in victims of physical or sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) in Peru.



METHODS: This was an analytical cross-sectional study of 3-year data from the Peruvian Demographic and Health Survey. The sample comprised women aged 18 to 49 who had experienced physical or sexual IPV at some time in their lives. The dependent variable was non-help-seeking after suffering physical or sexual IPV. Adjusted prevalence ratios (aPR) with their 95% confidence interval (CI) were calculated to assess the factors associated with non-help-seeking. In addition, a sensitivity analysis was carried out in which only women who suffered physical or sexual IPV in the last year were considered.



RESULTS: Data from 15,265 female victims of physical or sexual IPV were analyzed. It was found that 57.4% did not seek help after suffering physical or sexual IPV. The main reasons for non-help-seeking included thinking it was unnecessary (42.3%) and embarrassment (14.9%). Age between 30 and 49 years old (PRa:1.15; 95%CI [1.06, 1.25]) and residing in a rural area (PRa:1.07; 95%CI [1.00, 1.13]) were associated with a higher probability of non-help-seeking. On the other hand, having a secondary education level (PRa:0.91; 95% CI [0.86, 0.97]) or higher (PRa:0.90; 95%CI [0.82, 0.99]), having a partner who drinks alcohol (PRa:0.94; 95%CI [0.89, 0.99]), having experienced physical or sexual IPV during a pregnancy (PRa:0.87; 95%CI [0.80, 0.94]), and having experienced moderate (PRa:0.81; 95%CI [0.76, 0.86]), or severe physical or sexual IPV (PRa:0.74; 95%CI [0.67, 0.82]), were associated with a lower probability of non-help-seeking. These associations were consistent in the sensitivity analysis.



CONCLUSION: Half of the women who experience physical or sexual IPV do not seek help. There are sociodemographic factors related to this non-seeking of help that are useful for identifying and prioritizing interventions to reduce IPV and improve the health status of women.

Language: en