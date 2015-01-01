SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Keum BTH, Wong MJ, Sanders I. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605231220015

PMID

38149586

Abstract

With the everyday influence of social media and online platforms, racially minoritized individuals face the risk of experiencing racial discrimination in both offline and online contexts. Yet, there is scant research on how online and offline racism could jointly impact the mental health of racially minoritized individuals. Thus, the study examined online racism as a moderator in the link between offline racism and mental health issues. Using data from 651 racially minoritized emerging adults (M(age) = 22.15, SD = 3.39), a moderation analysis was conducted using the PROCESS macro with bias-corrected bootstrapping (10,000 resamples). Experiencing more offline racism was significantly associated with greater mental health issues. Online racism was a significant moderator in the link between offline racism and mental health issues. The link between offline racism and mental health issues was not significant at low levels of online racism. However, the link was significant and strengthened at mean to high levels of online racism. The results suggest complex interactions in understanding the compounding impact of online and offline racism on mental health costs among racially minoritized individuals. Implications for future research on understanding the interplay between online and offline racism are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; moderation; offline racism; online racism; racial/ethnic minority individuals

