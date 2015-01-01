Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To estimate the prevalence of Workplace violence (WPV) among nursing students in clinical practice, and examine the associated factors and nursing practice-related outcomes.



DESIGN: A systematic review and meta-analysis. REVIEW METHODS AND DATA SOURCES: A comprehensive literature search was performed in nine databases from inception to Mar 2023. Two researchers independently screened studies, extracted data and assessed the quality of included studies. The random-effects model was used to estimate the pooled prevalence of WPV. Separate analyses were conducted by WPV type and source.



RESULTS: 57 studies involving 23,451 nursing students were identified. The overall prevalence of WPV experienced and witnessed by nursing students was 45.37 % and 53.76 %, respectively, and 13.73 % were unsure if they had WPV. Psychological violence was the most prevalent form of WPV, but the prevalence of WPV also varied by setting and source, with obstetrics and gynaecology (41.25 %) being the most common settings and patients and their relatives (50.80 %) being the most common sources. When exposed to WPV, 65 % of nursing students did nothing except keep quiet, and 74 % did not report it. Concerning the associated factors of WPV, there were few reports on patient-related factors, and the selected studies focused primarily on nursing student- and occupational-related factors. Regarding nursing practice-related outcomes, WPV had a predominantly negative impact on nursing students' professional practice, but it also had a certain motivating effect.



CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis estimates the global prevalence, associated factors, and nursing practice-related outcomes of WPV among nursing students. The findings confirm the high prevalence of WPV; therefore, schools and institutions should prioritize WPV education and training. The hospital should then formulate WPV laws and regulations, enhance the WPV reporting procedure, and protect the rights and interests of nursing students. Finally, hospital administrators should employ individualized intervention strategies for nursing students based on the variables that affect them.

Language: en