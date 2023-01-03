Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This meta-analysis aims to estimate the global prevalence of bullying among nursing students during clinical practice and identify associated factors.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. REVIEW METHODS AND DATA SOURCES: We conducted a comprehensive literature search across ten databases (PubMed, Cochrane, Web of Science, Embase, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Scopus, Chinese Biomedical, China National Knowledge Internet, and WANFANG) from their inception to January 3, 2023. Two researchers independently screened potentially eligible studies, extracted data, and assessed study quality. Data were analyzed using random-effects or fixed-effects models. Subgroup analyses and meta-regression explored the influence of participant and study characteristics on bullying prevalence. Publication bias and sensitivity analyses were also performed.



RESULTS: We included 28 studies (N = 9511) from 13 countries on five continents. The pooled estimate of bullying prevalence among nursing students during clinical practice was 65.60 % (95 % CI 55. 75 to 74.27), with no evidence of publication bias (t = 1.51, p-value = 0.14). Subgroup and moderator analyses highlighted the impact of country, continent, publication year, and assessment tool on bullying prevalence.



CONCLUSION: Nursing students face a high prevalence of bullying during clinical practice. Addressing this issue in nursing education requires prioritizing associated factors, fostering a culture of safety, providing effective training, and promoting individual resilience. These actions can prevent and mitigate bullying, creating a supportive and empowering learning environment for future nurses.

