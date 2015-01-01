SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Board Of Directors AAOP. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.2023-065582

38148584

The violence, suffering, and death from the terrorist attack on Israel and the Israel-Hamas War weigh on us all. Pediatricians-who are called to care for children and keep them safe and healthy-have been reaching out to the American Academy of Pediatrics expressing anguish, outrage, and a deep desire to help stop the killing, ease the suffering, and protect all children from harm.


