CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Board Of Directors AAOP. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38148584
|
Abstract
|
The violence, suffering, and death from the terrorist attack on Israel and the Israel-Hamas War weigh on us all. Pediatricians-who are called to care for children and keep them safe and healthy-have been reaching out to the American Academy of Pediatrics expressing anguish, outrage, and a deep desire to help stop the killing, ease the suffering, and protect all children from harm.
Language: en