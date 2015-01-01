Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alterations in inflammatory processes have previously been reported in impulsive and unstable disorders, as well as in other psychiatric conditions. In order to investigate transdiagnostic biomarkers associated with various phenotypic features of these disorders, this study is designed to identify biomarkers of inflammatory and oxidative endophenotypes related to autolytic behavior.



METHODS: Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were collected from 35 patients with borderline personality disorder (BPD), 29 patients with restrictive eating disorder (rED), 21 patients with purging eating disorder (pED) and 23 control subjects. Plasma levels of different inflammatory and oxidative factors were measured by ELISA and the expression of selected proteins was by Western Blot. Principal component analysis (PCA) was performed to categorize the different inflammatory factors. Additionally, Ancova was performed to observe the differences in the principal components among the different groups and logistic regression analysis was conducted to assess the predictive capacity of these components for autolytic behaviors.



RESULTS: We found two inflammatory/oxidative components were associated with BPD, characterized by high levels of JNK and ERK and low levels of GPx, SOD and Keap1; and two other inflammatory/oxidative components were linked to pED, associated with more JNK, TBARS and TNF-α and less GPx and SOD. Two components, with more JNK and ERK and less GPx, SOD and Keap1, predicted non-suicidal self-injury and three components, with higher JNK, TBARS and TNF-α levels and lower GPx, SOD and iNOS levels, predicted suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: These results strongly support the endophenotypic characterization of impulsivity and the identification of transdiagnostic inflammatory/oxidative biomarkers relevant to autolytic behavior in impulsive and unstable disorders. These dates lay the groundwork for developing of screening tests for these biomarker components to rapidly detect biological risk factors for specific impulse control disorders and future self-injurious behaviors.

