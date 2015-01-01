Abstract

At the present, we all face, experience, and see a wide range of behaviors in response to our global wars (Ukraine and Israel-Hamas), pandemics (COVID-19) and the mostly national rather than international, mass shootings. Our responses range from horror to shame, from terror to overwhelming anger and sadness. Understanding the feelings, actions and thoughts--and memories they stir--can help us intervene. Healing may be an over stated goal. Forgiving, for some, may not be possible. Return to "normal" is never an option. Disasters such as these set a new baseline of life. We help our patients recover but not to forget; to reengage with those around them and moderate emotions and thoughts. With Nations and communities what are the helpful group, legal and international tools to do the same?

