Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of fear of falling and associated factors in older adults with heart failure.



METHODS: A prospective, cross-sectional study. The study included 100 geriatric patients who were hospitalised and treated in the cardiology department of our hospital with ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) lower than 50% for at least 1 year. A series of geriatric assessments were performed by face-to-face interview on the day of admission. Electrocardiography (ECG) and transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) were also performed on the day of admission.



RESULTS: The median age of the patients was 72 years, and 72.0% were men. Falls Efficacy Scale scores indicated a fear of falling in 46 (46.0%) of the patients. Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) was significantly higher in patients with fear of falling (P < 0.001). Severe depression, severe clinical insomnia, daytime sleepiness, and malnutrition were significantly more frequent among patients with fear of falling. Fear of falling was associated with significantly lower LVEF (P = 0.001). The presence of severe depression increased the risk of fear of falling by 13.97 times (95% CI: 3.064-63.707; P = 0.001), and the presence of daytime sleepiness increased the risk by 3.49 times (95% CI: 1.012-12.037; P = 0.048). A one-unit increase in CCI increased the risk of fear of falling by 1.56 times (95% CI: 1.093-2.238; P = 0.014).



CONCLUSIONS: Heart failure patients with concomitant depression, sleep disorders, and high comorbidities have greater fear of falling.

