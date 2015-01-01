Abstract

To explore the mechanism of the end-to-end transmission delay of the communication network on the collaborative driving process for traffic flow in the vehicle-to-vehicle communication environment, based on the idea of the car-following model, this paper introduces characteristic parameters characterizing the end-to-end transmission delay of the network into Newell's following model and proposes a CD and OV model by considering the time delay characteristics of the collaborative driving process from information transmission to control decision and then to physical execution. To determine the cooperative driving system's stability criterion, the stability analysis of the new model is examined. By using the reductive perturbation approach, the spatiotemporal evolution mechanism of the traffic flow around the critical stability point under the influence of various transmission delays is analyzed. The resulting modified Korteweg-de Vries (mKdV) equations and density wave solutions are derived. The results show that the end-to-end transmission delay of the network has a significant shock effect on the stability of the vehicle-vehicle cooperative driving system, and the stability of the traffic flow and the ability to suppress traffic congestion becomes worse with the increase in the end-to-end transmission delay.

