Joachim MR, Heiderscheit BC, Kliethermes SA. Sports Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38148661
BACKGROUND: Running-related injuries (RRI) are common among adolescent runners; however, our understanding of RRI risk factors in this population is limited. Sleep, stress, and fatigue are risk factors in other youth sports but have not been studied in high school runners. This study prospectively assessed the effect of changes in sleep duration and quality, stress, and fatigue on RRI among high school cross country runners. HYPOTHESIS: Less and poorer quality sleep and greater stress and fatigue, compared with the previous week, would be associated with RRI. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective, observational study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 2b.
adolescent; injury; female athlete; wellbeing