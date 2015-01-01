|
BACKGROUND: Sport-related concussions are a complex injury requiring multifaceted assessment, including physical exertion. Currently, concussion testing relies primarily on a treadmill-based protocol for assessing exertion-related symptoms in persons after concussion. This study compared a modified cycle protocol (Calgary Concussion Cycle Test [CCCT]) with the clinically adopted standard, the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test (BCTT), across multiple physiological parameters. HYPOTHESIS: Treadmill and cycle matched workload protocols would produce similar results for cerebral blood velocity, mean arterial pressure (MAP), and end-tidal carbon dioxide partial pressure (P(ET)CO(2)), but heart rate (HR) and oxygen consumption (VO(2)) would be higher on the treadmill than the cycle modality. STUDY DESIGN: Crossover study design. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.
aerobic capacity; cerebral blood flow; exertional testing; heart rate