Abstract

Journal of the Faculty of Tourism and Hotels-University of Sadat City



Ancient Egyptian art is full of daily life scenes which give us a great idea about the ancient Egyptian civilization. This study aims to identify the protective equipment that was used by individuals in different occupations like manufacturing, fishing, fowling, playing sports, riding chariots, and battles. These scenes were depicted on the walls of private tombs and some temples. Among this protective equipment is the papyrus float which was used by the fisherman and boatman during the sailing or hunting scenes for a protection from drowning, also there is a papyrus mat which was used by the herdsmen to protect himself from the wind in the desert. During the smelting process, the workers sometimes used stone or wooden sticks as handles to protect themselves from the heat of the vessel. As for the protective cloth, the ancient Egyptian used loincloth, gloves, wristbands, penis sheaths, face bandages, etc. Despite what was expected, there is limited evidence that ancient Egyptians used protective equipment to safeguard their workplaces, so this paper will examine these representations of the protective clothing or equipment used by the Egyptians during their work.

