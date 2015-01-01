Abstract

Faith-based organizations (FBOs) are potential partners in the response to intimate partner violence (IPV). However, few studies have reported on such work in practice. We sought to describe implementation of IPV prevention and response in one U.S. Catholic diocese, and to analyze how activities aligned with the best evidence available per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's IPV technical package. We conducted sixteen key informant interviews with leaders from Archdiocese of Chicago Domestic Violence Outreach Ministry (ACDVO). Through analysis of interview transcripts, we found that ministry activities mapped onto three recommended strategies: to create protective environments, support survivors to promote safety and lessen harms, and teach safe and healthy relationship skills. The work of ACDVO also demonstrates that FBOs should consider more directly engaging congregation members in their IPV response. Social workers and other health professionals could support FBOs in intervention development and in evaluation for improvement and sustainability.

