Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Penetrating neck injuries (PNIs) can occur at multiple anatomic sites and involve airway, nerve, vascular, and gastrointestinal structures. They pose a unique challenge to clinicians, especially in the prehospital setting. Published guidance on the prehospital management of PNIs is limited, and there is no review of the current prehospital practice.



METHODS: A retrospective electronic case note review of PNIs managed within 1 UK helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) over a 7-year period was undertaken. Data were collected on the zone of injury, mechanism of injury, prehospital times, patient demographics, prehospital interventions, and on-scene mortality.



RESULTS: Ninety-eight patients met the study inclusion criteria, 40% of whom had zone 2 neck injuries. Eighty-three percent were male with a mean age of 42 years. The predominant injury mechanism was interpersonal violence (51%) followed by self-harm (47%). Fifteen percent underwent prehospital emergency anesthesia, 17% underwent prehospital blood transfusion, and 30% had a hemostatic dressing applied. No patients underwent cervical spine immobilization. One percent underwent resuscitative thoracotomy. Five percent were pronounced life extinct after HEMS arrival following interventions by the HEMS team.



CONCLUSION: Time-critical and emergent interventions in this select patient population must be minimal and focus on optimizing care during rapid transfer to the hospital. Airway and hemorrhagic pathologies must be managed, often concomitantly. Targeted injury prevention to reduce interpersonal violence must ensue. The author group intends to devise a national Delphi and derive consensus guidelines for the management of prehospital PNIs.

Language: en