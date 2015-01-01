Abstract

In the event of a chemical attack, the rapid identification of unknown chemical agents is critical for an effective emergency response and treatment of victims. However, identifying unknown compounds is difficult, particularly when relying on traditional methods such as gas and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS, LC-MS). In this study, we developed a density functional theory and spectroscopy integrated identification method (D-SIIM) for the possible detection of unknown or unidentified terrorist materials, specifically chemical warfare agents (CWAs). The D-SIIM uses a combination of GC-MS, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, infrared (IR) spectroscopy, and quantum chemical calculation-based NMR/IR predictions to identify potential CWA candidates based on their chemical signatures. Using D-SIIM, we successfully verified the presence of blister and nerve agent simulants in samples by excluding other compounds (ethyl propyl sulfide and methylphosphonic acid), which were predicted to be candidates with high probability by GC-MS. The findings of this study demonstrate that the D-SIIM can detect substances that are likely present in CWA mixtures and can be used to identify unknown terrorist chemicals.

