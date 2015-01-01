Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compile epidemiological characteristics of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) in the Northern Indian Himalayan regions and Sub-Himalayan planes.



METHODS: The present study is a retrospective, cross-sectional descriptive analysis based on hospital data conducted at the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Spine Unit of Trauma Centre in a tertiary care hospital in Uttarakhand, India. People hospitalized at the tertiary care center between August 2018 and November 2021 are included in the study sample. A prestructured proforma was employed for the evaluation, including demographic and epidemiological characteristics.



RESULTS: TSCI was found in 167 out of 3,120 trauma patients. The mean age of people with TSCI was 33.5±13.3, with a male-to-female ratio of 2.4:1. Eighty-three participants (49.7%) were from the plains, while the hilly region accounts for 50.3%. People from the plains had a 2.9:1 rural-to-urban ratio, whereas the hilly region had a 6:1 ratio. The overall most prevalent cause was Falls (59.3%), followed by road traffic accidents (RTAs) (35.9%). RTAs (57.2%) were the most common cause of TSCI in the plains' urban regions, while Falls (58.1%) were more common in rural plains. In both urban (66.6%) and rural (65.3%) parts of the hilly region, falls were the most common cause.



CONCLUSION: TSCI is more common in young males, especially in rural hilly areas. Falls rather than RTAs are the major cause.

Language: en