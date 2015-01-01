Abstract

Snakebite in India is a severe problem as it causes a mortality rate of 58,000 and a disability rate of 140,000 every year which is the highest among any other country. Antivenom is the primary therapy for snakebite, and its manufacturing techniques have essentially stayed unaltered for over a century. Indian polyvalent antivenom, a scientifically validated medicine for treating the toxic effects of snakebites, is available against the venom of the so-called Big Four snakes namely Spectacled cobra (Naja naja), Saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus), Russell's viper (Daboia russelli) and the Common krait (Bungarus caeruleus), responsible for majority of the deaths in India. India hosts many other species of snakes, including cobras, kraits, saw-scaled vipers, sea snakes, and pit vipers, responsible for clinically severe envenomation. Neutralization strategy has been applied to access the efficacy of antivenoms, crucial for reducing snake bite deaths and disabilities. This review aims to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis on the neutralization efficiency of the Polyvalent Antivenom (PAV) and focus on the factors that may contribute to the poor recognition of the antivenom towards the venom toxins. Reports focusing on the investigation of antivenom efficacy were searched and collected from several databases. Preclinical studies that reported the neutralization efficacy of the commercial antivenom against the medically important snakes of India were included. The articles were screened based on the inclusion criteria and 8 studies were shortlisted for meta-analysis. Pooled proportion was calculated for the antivenom efficacy reported by the studies and was found to be statistically significant with a 95% confidence interval. The heterogenicity in the venom toxicity and neutralization potency of the antivenom was evident in the overall estimate (proportion) and individual data. We provide comprehensive evidence on antivenom efficacy against medically important snakes from various parts of India which may aid in identifying the gaps in snake envenomation therapy and the need for novel potentially improved treatment of snakebites.

