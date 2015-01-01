Abstract

Violence and aggression (V&A) are identified as an issue on mental health wards that negatively affect staff, patients, care delivery and safety. This project took place on a male acute mental health ward where V&A are known to be an issue with an average of 21.3 incidences per month in the 6 months preceding the project.The aim was to use QI (Quality Improvement) methodology to reduce incidences of V&A by 20% over a 4-month period. A root cause analysis was completed with staff, previous QI projects and literature on interventions for V&A were reviewed. Two changes were introduced via PDSA (plan, do, study, act) cycles; first was a safewards bundle including a training package, weekly emails and noticeboard displays, the second was safety crosses displayed on the ward.There was a reduction in incidences of V&A across the project, mean weekly incidences reduced from 2.5 at baseline audit to 2.0 at the end of the project. This equates to a 20% reduction in V&A. The project did result in an increase of safewards interventions recorded and staff ratings of ward safety improved. There was a statistically significant correlation found between incidences of V&A and rates of restrictive practices.Further analysis of the 20% reduction did not find a special cause variation, so results may be due to a common cause variation rather than the QI interventions. Safety crosses were not found to have an impact on rates of V&A, it is likely these need to be more embedded into communication about V&A on the ward. Potential confounding patient variables such as illicit drug use and history of V&A as well as staffing should be recorded and monitored in future projects. Recommendations to enhance further change should include regular meetings with both staff and patients to support open communication about the topic.

