Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ankle sprains are frequent injuries in general practice. However, no effective treatment is available yet.



AIM: To examine the effectiveness of an unsupervised e-health-supported neuromuscular training programme in combination with usual care compared with usual care alone in patients with acute lateral ankle sprains in general practice. DESIGN AND SETTING: Randomised controlled trial with 1-year follow-up among patients (14-65 years) who visited the GP with an acute lateral ankle sprain within 3 weeks of injury.



METHOD: The intervention group received, in addition to usual care, an unsupervised e-health-supported neuromuscular training programme and the control group received usual care alone. The primary outcome was self-reported re-sprains during 52 weeks of follow-up. Secondary outcomes were ankle function, pain in rest and during activity, subjective recovery, and return to the same type and level of sport.



RESULTS: In total, 165 participants (mean age 38.3 years and 69 [41.8%] male) were included. No statistically significant difference in the occurrence of a re-sprain were found between the intervention 20.7% (17/82) and control group 24.1% (20/83) (hazard ratio 1.14, 95% confidence interval = 0.59 to 2.21). Also, no statistically significant differences in secondary outcomes were found between groups. The adherence rate to the programme was low (6.1%, 5/82).



CONCLUSION: The rate of re-sprains was relatively high and an unsupervised e-health-supported neuromuscular training programme does not yield meaningful effects and does not encourage adherence in preventing re-sprains in patients in general practice. More research is necessary to indicate the best treatment modality and way of delivery for these patients.

