Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood emotional abuse (CEA) has been identified as a distal risk factor for later depression in adolescents. However, the underlying psychological mechanisms between CEA and adolescent depression are still poorly understood.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to explore the roles of rumination and resilience played in the association between CEA and depression among Chinese adolescents. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample included 919 students (52.56 % boys) with an average age of 13.47 years from a central province in China.



METHODS: Participants completed multiple measurements of CEA, rumination, resilience, and depression. Multivariate path analysis was applied to examine the relations among these variables.



RESULTS: Results showed (a) CEA was significantly positively related to adolescent depression; (b) Rumination partially mediated the relationship between CEA and depression and moderated the relationship between resilience and depression; (c) Resilience partially mediated the relationship between CEA and depression and moderated the relationship between rumination and depression.



CONCLUSIONS: The results revealed that both rumination and resilience played not only mediating but also moderating roles in the relationship between CEA and depression among Chinese adolescent sample, suggesting that the indirect effects of CEA on depression via resilience and rumination are dependent on each other. Hence, these findings deepened the understanding of the psychological mechanisms between CEA and depression and had several practical implications.

