WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Injury is a significant public health issue, particularly among the elderly population. However, the extent of this problem varies significantly based on age, gender, and geographic location.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? This study aims to examine the changing patterns of injury mortality rates in China over a 35-year period and assess the age-period-cohort effects on mortality trends.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? This study examines the evolving patterns of injury mortality in the elderly population and identifies potential high-risk groups. The findings offer valuable insights for informing injury prevention policies.



Injuries pose a significant public health challenge, accounting for 10.6% of the global burden of disease (1). The elderly population, due to their diminished ability to control their surroundings, are particularly vulnerable to injuries. In fact, injuries are the second leading cause of death among the elderly, resulting in substantial burden and economic loss for individuals, families, and society as a whole (2-3). Given the rapid growth of China’s aging population, these burdens are expected to escalate, underscoring the need for research on elderly injuries (4-5). Previous studies have shown a downward trend in injury-related mortality among Chinese elderly individuals (6). However, there is limited documentation on the long-term patterns of urban-rural disparities in injury mortality by age, period, and cohort (7). This study aims to examine the changing patterns of injury mortality among the elderly in China from 1987 to 2021, while also identifying the age-period-cohort effects on mortality changes. The findings of this study will provide valuable data for informing the development of injury intervention policies by relevant national agencies.



The injury mortality rates were derived from the death registration system of the National Health Commission in China, as previously described (8). Age-standardized mortality rates (ASMR) per 100,000 population were calculated using the direct method and the World Standard Population as a reference. To identify temporal trends in injury ASMR, a Joinpoint regression model was employed. Furthermore, the age-period-cohort model was used to assess the individual effects of age, period, and birth cohort on injury mortality rates in China (9).



The present study discovered a gradual decrease in injury-related mortality rates among the elderly population in China over a span of 35 years. It is noteworthy that older age, male gender, and residing in rural areas all contribute to a higher risk of injury-related death among the elderly. Although there is a contrasting trend in injury mortality rates between urban and rural areas for the elderly, the disparities in period effects and cohort effects are minimal.

Language: en