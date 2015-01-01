SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thompson K, Svendsen S. Clin. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00099228231219119

PMID

38153048

Abstract

Limited data are available on cases presenting for triage by child abuse specialists, particularly data combining patient demographics with presenting concerns and outcomes. This study aims to provide a descriptive analysis of cases presenting to one child abuse medical subspecialty team. Data were collected for all referrals triaged by the Child Protection Program, a child abuse team located within an academic children's medical center. The program triaged a total of 928 cases and completed 345 in-person visits with a medical provider. Nearly, half of all provider visits were for evaluation of children aged 3 years and younger (51%) and for a concern of physical abuse (49%). Of these visits, 26% were determined to be consistent with an accident or medical condition. This descriptive analysis highlights the burden of child abuse cases presenting to one small hospital-based child abuse program, as well as the structural and financial challenges faced by these programs.


Language: en

Keywords

child maltreatment; child abuse; child protection; physical abuse; sexual abuse; neglect

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print