Abstract

Limited data are available on cases presenting for triage by child abuse specialists, particularly data combining patient demographics with presenting concerns and outcomes. This study aims to provide a descriptive analysis of cases presenting to one child abuse medical subspecialty team. Data were collected for all referrals triaged by the Child Protection Program, a child abuse team located within an academic children's medical center. The program triaged a total of 928 cases and completed 345 in-person visits with a medical provider. Nearly, half of all provider visits were for evaluation of children aged 3 years and younger (51%) and for a concern of physical abuse (49%). Of these visits, 26% were determined to be consistent with an accident or medical condition. This descriptive analysis highlights the burden of child abuse cases presenting to one small hospital-based child abuse program, as well as the structural and financial challenges faced by these programs.

