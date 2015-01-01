Abstract

Background and aim With many risky environmental conditions, civil construction sites are prone to physical injuries, especially those pertaining to the oral and maxillofacial regions. The current study was an effort to assess the magnitude and pattern of such oral and maxillofacial injuries and the factors associated with them.



METHODology This descriptive study was carried out on 524 construction workers, of whom 254 met the inclusion criteria related to work site injuries. An interviewer-administered proforma with basic demographic details is used in conjunction with an intraoral examination to classify the dental injury. Descriptive statistics were done to evaluate the frequency of injury occurrence, while inferential statistics, including the chi-square test and regression analysis, were done to evaluate the association between injury and the variable under concern. Result The study includes a total of 254 participants, with ages ranging from 20 to above 50 years, of whom 230 (91%) were males and 24 (9.4%) were females. The majority, 200 (78.7%), were unskilled laborers, and 195 (76.7%) were migrant workers with language barriers. It was found that 95 (76.7%) had a history of dental injury alone, while 59 (23.2%) had a history of oral maxillofacial injury. Among the reasons for injury, the increased odds ratios (OD) were noted in the collapse of the surrounding area as 0.050 (0.029-0.075), rainy season 1.001 (0.891-1.281), unskilled labor 1.020 (0.910-1.30), and migrants 1.010 (0.901-1.200). The OD for males is 2.052 (1.941-2.101).



CONCLUSION The current study confirms that the magnitude of workplace-related injuries is significant, and the majority of them stem from basic language barriers among migrant workers and a lack of knowledge to adhere to safety protocols and instructions given.

