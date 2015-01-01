Abstract

There is a high risk of dam breakage in tailing reservoirs under extreme conditions. Once a dam breaks, it causes serious pollution to the surrounding ecological environment. To explore the effects of a tailings dam break under extreme conditions (flood conditions, drainage failure, flood discharge failure, and dam saturation), the mechanism underlying an overtopping dam break must be accurately understood. In this study, fine-grained tailings and perlite were selected to create composite model sand, and a prototype tailing reservoir was restored at a scale of 1:200. Furthermore, the dam-break process and results were analyzed and summarized by performing an overtopping dam-break test on the tailing reservoir under extreme conditions. The results show that the tailing discharge process has a high sand content, strong sand-carrying capacity, and high speed. The amount of model sand discharge accounted for 15.13% of the total storage capacity, and the amount of tailings deposition in the downstream area accounted for 95.21% of the discharge, which were both greater than the results of similar physical model tests and actual tailings dam failure accidents. An overtopping dam break in a tailing pond is a progressively destructive process. The dam break mechanism can be divided into two stages: prior breach penetration and subsequent breach horizontal expansion. In the process of a tailings dam break, the motion state of the tailings particles is transformed between the bed-load and suspended-load movement states. These results can provide important reference for the reinforcement of mine management and the formulation of preventive measures, which are essential to improving the safety of tailings reservoirs and protecting the ecological environment.

Language: en