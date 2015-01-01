|
Forssten SP, Ahl Hulme R, Forssten MP, Ribeiro MAFJ, Sarani B, Mohseni S. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2023; 10: e1290201.
38152301
INTRODUCTION: The elderly population constitutes one of the fastest-growing demographic groups globally. Within this population, mild to moderate traumatic brain injuries (TBI) resulting from ground level falls (GLFs) are prevalent and pose significant challenges. Between 50 and 80% of TBIs in older individuals are due to GLFs. These incidents result in more severe outcomes and extended recovery periods for the elderly, even when controlling for injury severity. Given the increasing incidence of such injuries it becomes essential to identify the key factors that predict complications and in-hospital mortality. Therefore, the aim of this study was to pinpoint the top predictors of complications and in-hospital mortality in geriatric patients who have experienced a moderate TBI following a GLF.
prediction; complications; geriatric; ground level fall; traumatic brain injury