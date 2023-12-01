Abstract

Knee instability in patients with knee osteoarthritis (KOA) is associated with fear of falling (FoF). This study aimed to investigate the prevalence and the factors associated with FoF in older women with KOA. A cross-sectional study was conducted with 93 older women with KOA. Sociodemographic variables, medical conditions, handgrip strength, and anthropometric and body composition measurements were assessed. The Short Physical Performance Battery was used to measure functional performance. The Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index was applied to assess pain, stiffness, and disability. FoF was assessed by the Falls Efficacy Scale-International. The prevalence of FoF was high (88.2 %). Disability, history of falls, handgrip strength, obesity, number of medications, and pain were independently associated with FoF. Our findings suggest that health professionals should investigate FoF when evaluating older women with KOA and address these risk factors when developing strategies to prevent or minimize FoF in this population.

Language: en