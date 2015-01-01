Abstract

Pedestrian dead reckoning (PDR) relies on the estimation of the length of each step taken by the walker in a path from inertial data (e.g. as recorded by a smartphone). Existing algorithms either estimate step lengths directly, or predict walking speed, which can then be integrated over a step period to obtain step length. We present an analysis, using a common architecture formed by an LSTM followed by four fully connected layers, of the quality of reconstruction when predicting step length vs. walking speed. Our experiments, conducted on a data set collected by twelve participants, strongly suggest that step length can be predicted more reliably than average walking speed over each step.

