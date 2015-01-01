Abstract

Disruptions in gait function are common after concussion in adolescents; however, the neuromotor control deficits driving these gait disruptions are not well known. Fifteen concussed (age mean [SD]): 17.4 [0.6], 13 females, days since injury: 26.3 [9.9]) and 17 uninjured (age: 18.0 [0.7], 10 females) adolescents completed 3 trials each of single-task gait and dual-task gait (DT). During DT, participants simultaneously walked while completing a serial subtraction task. Gait metrics and variability in instantaneous mean frequency in lower extremity muscles were captured by inertial sensors and surface electromyography, respectively. A 2-way analysis of covariance was used to compare gait metrics across groups and conditions. Functional principal components analysis was used to identify regions of variability in instantaneous mean frequency curves. Functional principal component scores were compared across groups using a Welch statistic. Both groups displayed worse performance on gait metrics during DT condition compared to single-task, with no differences between groups (P <.001). Concussed adolescents displayed significantly greater instantaneous mean frequency, indicated by functional principal component 1, in the tibialis anterior, biceps femoris, and semitendinosus (P <.05) during single-task and DT compared with uninjured adolescents. Our observations suggest that concussed adolescents display inefficient motor unit recruitment lasting longer than 2 weeks following injury, regardless of the addition of a secondary task.

