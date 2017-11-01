Abstract

The aim of this article is to examine the elements that contribute to effective operation of a specialized replantation center and to provide readers with a general idea of the outcome of replantation services in India. A dedicated high-volume center coupled with a sound referral system is the backbone of replantation services in a country. A retrospective study was done on all patients who visited a level 1 trauma center in India from November 1, 2017, to December 31, 2018, for various amputations. The medical records and digital pictures of these patients were extracted from the records and analyzed. During the study period, 77 replants were performed on 63 patients at our center. Males were 68% of the study, mostly belonging to the 20 to 40 years age group (63%). Thirty-four percent of cases were smokers. Agricultural injuries (49%) were the most common cause of amputation. Finger replantation was the most common type of replantation (82%). The rate of successful replantation was highest for scalp (100%) followed by hand (71%) and thumb (67%). Setting up dedicated replantation services is essential, especially in highly populated areas. Manpower, resources, and a protocol-led approach help in achieving optimum results. A multidisciplinary team approach with round-the-clock availability plays a vital role in intraoperative decision-making and planning postoperative rehabilitation.

