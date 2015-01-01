Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the association between productivity losses and the use of prescription opioids and benzodiazepines among employed US adults with painful conditions.



METHODS: Using Medical Expenditures Panel Survey (2010-2019), we employed two-part (logistic regression and generalized linear model with zero-truncated negative binomial link) model to compare missed workdays due to illness or injury among employed adults with a painful condition.



RESULTS: Of the eligible sample of 57,413 working US individuals, 14.65% were prescription opioid users, 2.95% were benzodiazepine users, and 1.59% were both opioid and benzodiazepine users. The predicted missed workdays were 5.75 (95%CL:5.58-5.92) days for benzodiazepine users, 13.06 (95%CL:12.88-13.23) days among opioid users, and 15.18 (95%CL:14.46-15.90) days for opioid and benzodiazepine concomitant users.



CONCLUSIONS: Concomitant use of prescription opioids and benzodiazepines was significantly associated with having more missed workdays among employed adults with documented painful conditions.

Language: en