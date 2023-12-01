Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common mental disorder and causes significant social loss. Early intervention for depression is important. Nonetheless, depressed patients tend to conceal their symptoms from others based on shame and stigma, thus hesitate to visit psychiatrists especially during early phase. We hypothesize that application of humanoid robots would be a novel solution. Depressed patients may feel more comfortable talking with such robots than humans.



METHODS: We recruited 13 patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and 27 healthy volunteers as controls. Participants took both tele-operated humanoid robot and human interviews to evaluate severity of depression using the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS). In addition, participants completed a self-administered questionnaire asking about their impressions of the robot interview.



RESULTS: Confidence interval and t-test analysis have revealed that the HDRS scores are equally reliable between robot and human interviews. No significant differences were observed between the two interviews regarding "nervousness about the interview" and "hesitancy to talk about depressed moods and suicidal ideation." Compared to human interviews, robot interviews yielded significantly lower scores on shame-related factors especially among patients with MDD. LIMITATION: Small sample size, and the evaluator is male only.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first report to show the reliability of tele-operated humanoid robot interviews for assessment of depression. Robot interviews are potentially equally reliable as human interviews. Robot interviews are suggested to be more appropriate in assessing shame-related suppressed emotions and hidden thoughts of depressed patients in clinical practice, which may reduce the stigma associated with depression.

Language: en