Abstract

Optimism bias, the perception that favorable events are more likely and adverse events less likely to happen to oneself vs similar others, is common across numerous health and safety topics.1 In the case of firearms, research suggests that members of households with firearms are, as a group, less likely to worry about sustaining a firearm injury than members of households without guns2 despite evidence that firearms in homes elevate firearm injury risk.3 However, it remains unclear whether within-individual firearm-related risk perceptions vary depending on whether safety and risk are evaluated for themselves or for others.

Language: en