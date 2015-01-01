|
Sartori A, Tiberio M, Gottardo R, Del Balzo G, Vermiglio E, Raniero D, De Leo D. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 67: e102375.
38154312
INTRODUCTION: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a significant concern in forensic medicine, as it often presents unique challenges in terms of diagnosis, investigation, and determination of the cause of death. CO is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that can be lethal when inhaled in high concentrations. It binds strongly to haemoglobin, forming carboxyhaemoglobin (COHb), which reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood, leading to tissue hypoxia and ultimately death.
Death; Retrospective study; Carbon monoxide; Carboxyhaemoglobin; Multidisciplinary approach