Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a significant concern in forensic medicine, as it often presents unique challenges in terms of diagnosis, investigation, and determination of the cause of death. CO is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that can be lethal when inhaled in high concentrations. It binds strongly to haemoglobin, forming carboxyhaemoglobin (COHb), which reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood, leading to tissue hypoxia and ultimately death.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Circumstantial data, medical history information, autopsy findings, and toxicological analysis results related to 24 CO poisoning cases at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Verona were collected and analysed. The data were examined in an integrated manner to identify correlations and common patterns. A comparison was also made with the data available in the literature.



RESULTS: The male gender was confirmed to be the most frequently involved. COHb levels were found to be less than 50% in 6 cases. Three individuals had concurrent cardiovascular pathologies, while 11 subjects tested positive for various substances, including alcohol, benzodiazepines, and morphine. In most cases, the manner of fatal intoxication was accidental, although 6 suicides and 1 homicide are reported.



CONCLUSIONS: The Verona case series demonstrates that deaths due to CO poisoning require a multidisciplinary approach. The integration of diverse expertise is essential for assessing the manner of death. This approach enables a comprehensive evaluation of the available data, aids in distinguishing between accidental, suicidal, and homicidal deaths, and ensures accurate and reliable forensic conclusions.

