Abstract

Vehicle-assisted ligature strangulation is an extremely rare suicide method. We report a case of a 43-year-old man who secured one end of a nylon rope to a tree and the other end around his neck, then got inside his vehicle and stepped on the gas, leading to an incomplete decapitation. A sharply demarcated encircling ligature mark was found upon external examination, along with a deep laceration in the anterior region of the neck. The severance plane passed between the third and fourth cervical vertebrae, with diffuse haemorrhagic infiltration of the cervical muscles, in accordance with autopsy findings reported in the literature. The lung histological examination described a large amount of red blood cells and pulmonary oedema. A review of the literature concerning suicidal vehicle-assisted ligature strangulation cases allowed us to investigate some common autopsy findings, as well as the rope features relevant to the beheading.

