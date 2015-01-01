Abstract

PURPOSE: Sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals may receive social support through active use of social media (i.e., posting and interacting). This study examined associations between active social media use, social support, and health indicators in a large sample of SGM adults in the United States.



METHODS: Data were derived from the 2017 wave of The PRIDE Study, a national cohort study of SGM health. SGM-identified adults reporting social media use (N = 5995) completed measures of active social media use, social support, depressive symptoms, cigarette smoking, hazardous drinking, sleep, and physical activity. Regression models examined main and interactive effects of active social media use and social support on health indicators.



RESULTS: The sample reported a moderate level of active social media use (mean [M] = 3.2 [1.0], scale = 1-5) and relatively high social support (M = 16.7 [3.3], scale = 4-20); 31.8% reported moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms. Participants with greater active social media use were more likely to experience depressive symptoms (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.18, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.10-1.26), cigarette smoking (AOR = 1.11, 95% CI = 1.01-1.22), insufficient sleep (AOR = 1.13, 95% CI = 1.06-1.21), and physical inactivity (AOR = 1.09, 95% CI = 1.02-1.15) than those with less active social media use. Active social media use did not significantly interact with social support to predict any health indicators (p values >0.159).



CONCLUSIONS: Among SGM adults, active social media use was associated with several negative health indicators. Active social media use may increase health risks, or SGM adults with poor health may actively use social media to maintain social connections. Moderate active social media use may be compatible with health.

