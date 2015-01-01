Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Artificial hip arthroplasty (AHA) is widely accepted in elderly patients with femoral neck fractures, but it is associated with high risk of death and various postoperative complications due to old age and accompanying chronic diseases. Therefore, this study aimed to explore the risk factors for death in elderly patients with femoral neck fractures after AHA and to establish a nomogram risk prediction model, which is expected to reveal high-risk patients and improve the postoperative quality of life and survival rate of patients.



METHODS: Elderly patients who underwent AHA for femoral neck fractures in our hospital from September 2014 to May 2021were retrospectively analyzed. These patients were divided into a survival group and a death group according to their clinical outcomes. The following clinical data were recorded for the patients in the two groups: sex, age, underlying diseases, smoking and drinking history, preoperative nutritional risk score (NRS) and American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) score, as well as relevant indicators about the operation. These data were subject to univariate analysis and then logistic analysis to determine the risk factors of death. Subsequently, a nomogram risk prediction model was established and further validated with the receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) and the Hosmer-Lemeshow test. Finally, the effects of predictive risk factors were analyzed using the Kaplan-Meier survival curve.



RESULTS: Follow-up was completed by 260 patients, including 206 patients in the survival group and 54 patients in the death group; the overall death rate was 20.77%, and the follow-up time, age, postoperative 1, 3 and 5-year death rates were 3.47 ± 1.93 years, 75.32 ± 9.12 years, 5.77%, 12.51%, and 25.61%, respectively. The top three causes of death in 54 patients were respiratory disease, cerebrocardiovascular disease, and digestive disease, respectively. The logistic analysis indicated that elderly patients with femoral neck fractures, the risk factors for death after AHA were age ≥ 80 years, preoperative NRS ≥ 4, HB ≤ 90 g/L, CR ≥ 110 umol/L, and ASA score ≥ 3, as well as postoperative albumin ≤ 35 g/L, the nomogram was established, and then its predictive performance was successfully validated using the ROC curve (AUC = 0.814, 95% confidence interval = 0.749-0.879) and the Hosmer-Lemeshow test (p = 0.840). Furthermore, Kaplan-Meier survival curve analysis revealed that the abovementioned six indicators were correlated with the post-AHA survival time of elderly patients with femoral neck fractures (p(Log Rank) < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Old age, preoperatively high NRS and ASA score, anemia, poor renal function, and postoperative hypoproteinemia are the major risk factors for death in elderly patients with femoral neck fractures after AHA; they are also associated with postoperative survival. Early identification and effective interventions for optimization of modifiable risk factors are recommended to improve the postoperative quality of life and survival rates.

