Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent bullying is a major public health concern in post-Communist countries of Europe (PCCE). We studied the impact of income inequality on the prevalence of and socioeconomic differences in bullying perpetration.



METHODS: Nationally representative samples of adolescents aged 11-15 years from 14 PCCE participating in the Health Behavior in School-aged Children survey during 2017-18 years were included. Multilevel logistic regression models were fitted.



RESULTS: Overall, 71,119 adolescents participated in the survey. About 27.7 % of country differences in bullying perpetration were attributable to high income inequality. Adolescents with low and high family socioeconomic status (SES) had a 10-15 % greater risk (P < 0.05) of bullying perpetration compared to middle-SES adolescents. In cross-level interaction, the risk of bullying perpetration was the highest among high-SES adolescents from countries with wider income inequality (P-interaction = 0.003). The odds ratios of bullying perpetration comparing high- vs. low-SES adolescents ranged from 0.67 in the least unequal to 1.59 in the most unequal countries.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that high income inequality might contribute to school bullying among adolescents in PCCE, particularly those from high-SES families. The necessary political and economic interventions should focus on improving the country socioeconomic environment in PCCE. Moving towards less neoliberal policies and creating a strong welfare state that promotes the population's economic and social well-being and reduces income inequality might be a necessary component of macro-level strategies aimed at preventing bullying among adolescents. Targeted public health interventions might be required for high-SES adolescents in countries with wide income inequality.

Language: en