Abstract

The relevance of the work is due to the significant increase in depression with cognitive disorders (CD) worldwide, and in Ukraine in particular, in victims of emergencies situations (ES), and the importance, but insufficient development of clinical and psychopathological aspects of medical and psychological-psychiatric care for this contingent of people. Despite the modern achievements of psychiatry in the study of depression in ES, an important problem is CD, which worsen the quality of life of patients, increase the risk of relapse, progressive course, and suicidal behavior. In order to improve the level of psychological and psychiatric care for depressed patients with CD in post-stress disorders by radiation accidents, the COVID-19 pandemic, and wars, the study of domestic and foreign literature on these disorders, which have both common features and certain differences, was conducted.



CONCLUSIONS. The study confirms the significant prevalence of depression with CD in victims of radiation accidents, the COVID-19 pandemic, and wars, the insufficient development of clinical and psychopathological aspects and theneed for further study of this problem, as well as the creation of state measures of psychological and psychiatric care for these patients.

Language: uk