Abstract

Prerequisite. In the conditions of a full-scale invasion, the issue of radiation safety and anti-radiation protection in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) occupies a special place, since the aggressor country violated global geopolitical international decisions, occupied civilian nuclear facilities, in the process of their liberation servicemen mayhave to act in conditions of increased radiation risk, the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons also is not excluded.



OBJECTIVE: to investigate the state of the current national regulatory framework for ensuring radiation safety and anti-radiation protection of military personnel during the period of martial law.



METHODS: bibliographic, analytical, historical, systematic approach.



RESULTS: The main normative document on the organization of radiation safety and anti-radiation protection of both personnel and the population in Ukraine, as well as military personnel, currently in everyday conditions and in case of radiation accidents since 1998 and until now, are the State Hygienic Standards "Radiation Safety Standards of Ukraine (NRBU-97)". But neither in this document, nor in the transition to NRBU-2021-P, the issue of exposure to such a category as military personnel during the performance of combat (special) tasks is considered. The system of monitoring the radiation situation in Ukraine, documents on the organization of medical support for military personnel, including the Guidelines on the Medical Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a Special Period (2019)and the Guidelines on the Organization of Radiation Safety in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2020), were analyzed.modules of radiation safety principles in the Armed Forces of Ukraine were proposed.



CONCLUSION: The unsolved problem of normalization of the radiation factor in the case of man-made and socio-political emergencies can create significant problems in the organization of anti-radiation protection of troops and the population in the case of the use of nuclear weapons or radiation accidents in a special period and requires anurgent solution. It is obvious that there is a need to develop regulatory documents regarding the response and planning of continuous activities to respond to potential nuclear and radiation threats during martial law, including relationships at all levels of the management vertical and methods of communication in the event of a threat.

Language: uk