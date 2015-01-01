|
Citation
|
Zhang M, Jiang Z, Zhao K, Zhang Y, Xu M, Xu X. Psych. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38151799
|
Abstract
|
The effects of the interaction between polygenes and the parent-child relationship on junior high school students' aggressive behaviors were explored through the frameworks of gene-endophenotype-behavior and neurophysiological basis. A total of 892 junior high school students participated in this study. They were asked to complete self-reported questionnaires, and saliva samples were collected.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggressive behaviors; frustration; junior high school students; parent-child relationship; polygenic risk score