Abstract

The effects of the interaction between polygenes and the parent-child relationship on junior high school students' aggressive behaviors were explored through the frameworks of gene-endophenotype-behavior and neurophysiological basis. A total of 892 junior high school students participated in this study. They were asked to complete self-reported questionnaires, and saliva samples were collected.



RESULTS showed that 5-HTTLPR, MAOA-uVNTR, COMT (rs4680), and Taq1 (rs1800497) of the DRD2 gene affected students' aggressive behaviors in an accumulative way. The polygenic risk score explained 3.4% of boys' aggression and 1.1% of girls' aggression. The interactions between polygenic risk score and parent-child conflict significantly affected the aggressive behaviors of male students, but did not show any significant effect on those of female students. The interactional effect of polygenic risk score and parent-child conflict on junior high school students' aggressive behaviors was completely mediated by frustration. However, the interaction effect of polygenic risk score and parent-child affinity on aggression was not affected by frustration. This study helps us better understand junior high school students' aggressive behaviors and promotes the prevention and correction of adolescents' problem behaviors.

