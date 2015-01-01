Abstract

We aimed to explore the association of functional outcomes with psychological variables, including depression, anxiety, sleep quality, and suicide risk, in persons with spinal cord injuries (SCIs). The secondary aim was to determine specific functions related to the psychological variables. This retrospective study included 259 persons with SCIs who were admitted to the Korean National Rehabilitation Center between 2019 and 2021. The participants were interviewed by a psychiatrist and completed questionnaires, including the Korean Beck Depression Inventory II (K-BDI-II), Korean Beck Anxiety Index, Insomnia Severity Index, and Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview. To assess functional outcomes, the Spinal Cord Independence Measure III (SCIM III) and Walking Index for Spinal Cord Injury were determined by a physical therapist. The findings revealed a negative correlation of SCIM III subdivisions 1 and 3 with K-BDI-II. Specifically, feeding and mobility in bed and actions to prevent pressure injuries were functional factors associated with all four psychological variables. Our findings can guide clinicians to focus on improving functional independence and activities of daily living during the management of persons with SCI to prevent psychological consequences. Developing devices that aid in improving functional independence is crucial and may improve psychological problems in such individuals.

