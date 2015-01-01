Abstract

Smartphones are now in very widespread use, and concerns have arisen about potential detrimental effects, even with acute use. These adverse consequences are often linked to the emergence of mental fatigue. While the cognitive implications of fatigue are well-documented, knowledge about the specific influence of acute smartphone use on cognitive performance remains scarce. The aim of this study was therefore to investigate the impact of acute smartphone use on cognitive performance. It included two experiments: one designed to assess the impact of smartphone use on vigilance, and the other focusing on evaluating inhibition capacities. In Experiment 1, two groups of 40 participants completed a Psychomotor Vigilance Task (PVT) before and after using a smartphone for 45 min (experimental group), or before and after watching a documentary (control group). In Experiment 2, two groups of 40 participants were subjected to a similar experimental design but had to perform a Go/NoGo task instead of a PVT. Mental fatigue and drowsiness were evaluated with visual analog scales before and after smartphone use and watching a documentary.



RESULTS suggested that both watching a documentary and using a smartphone for 45 min increased subjective mental fatigue and drowsiness. Watching the documentary did not impair cognitive performance. Reaction times on the PVT and number of errors on NoGo trials in the Go/NoGo task were higher among the participants in the smartphone condition. These results indicate reduced vigilance and impaired inhibition capacities only after smartphone use. We conclude that acute smartphone use induces mental fatigue and decreases cognitive performance. Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms underlying this decline in cognitive performance.

